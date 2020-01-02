Navarre Beach sculpture celebrates 2020

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Visitors to Navarre Beach will find a shell mosaic that welcomes the New Year 2020 designed by Jane Hinkson and her husband, Bob Driscoll. The Pace couple dug their feet into the white sands New Year’s morning with buckets of local seashells from their personal collection to spread holiday cheer.

The back of the scuplture has the date, depicts the date, 2019, as though its been partically exploded by fireworks made of a variety shells.

It took the couple more than 5 hours to build the sculplture, with the help of a few new friends. “It took roughly 1.5 hours to build up the sand pad. Next, came laying out the design and carving the shape and the numbers into the sand. That was about another hour. Lastly, decorating the mosaic with shells took another 1.5 hours”, said Hinkson who refers to herself as Fairy Shell Godmother.

“We love to give back to the beach communities and share the beautiful shells we find. Also, we wanted a visible expression of our excitement for the new decade.”

