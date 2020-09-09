Naval Aviation Museum to reopen to active duty personnel, family next week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Naval Aviation Museum on board NAS Pensacola will soon reopen.

Museum staff announced Wednesday afternoon the museum would reopen Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. to active duty personnel and their dependent family members.



“This is an important first step for us,” said Museum Director CAPT Sterling Gilliam, USN (Ret.), in a media release. “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff has worked diligently to institute measures to keep our visitors safe while still preserving the world-class experience they have come to expect.”

The media release says active duty visitors and their guests must bring their own masks and wear them at all times while inside the museum.

Visitors can expect a different look when they arrive, according to the museum. There are defined paths around the aircraft and some exhibits will remain closed.

The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation will operate its “Giant Screen Theater” at reduced capacity with limited refreshments available. The Cubi Bar Café will not be open at this time.



The theater’s movie schedule is as follows:



— 10:30 a.m. Magic of Flight

— 11:30 a.m. Aircraft Carrier

— 12 p.m. Apollo 11: First Steps Edition

— 1 p.m. Magic of Flight

— 2 p.m. Aircraft Carrier

— 2:30 p.m. Apollo 11: First Steps Edition

— 3:30 p.m. Aircraft Carrier



“We look forward to serving our active duty personnel, a large number of whom have been confined to base since March and anxiously await the eventual return of all our loyal patrons,” Gilliam said in the release.

The museum’s hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: