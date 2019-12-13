Naval Academy to honor NAS Pensacola shooting victims at Army-Navy game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The U.S. Naval Academy will honor the victims in last week’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola during the Army-Navy football game.

Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson was a recent academy graduate. Airmen Mohammed Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters also will be honored at the game Saturday in Philadelphia.

Watson’s shipmates from the academy’s 10th Company will wear red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels. Navy defensive co-captain Nizaire Cromartie will wear a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where the three men were assigned. Academy leaders and midshipmen will wear NASC patches from flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates.

