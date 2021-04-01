National Naval Aviation Museum opens flight line for DoD ID cardholders to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For those who have access to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, the National Naval Aviation Museum is opening the flight line behind the museum to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues are scheduled to take to the skies at 10:30 a.m.

The practice dates for April and May, which are subject to change, are as follows:

April: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28

May: 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19

In order to visit the Museum, the Department of the Navy requires a valid Department of Defense (DoD) ID card for visitors to access NAS Pensacola. DoD ID cardholders canescort up to 15 guests (limited to two vehicles) onto NAS Pensacola and visit the Museum. Holders of a Veteran Health Identification Card that notes a service-connected disability may also access the air station and visit the Museum.

The world-famous Blue Angels practice over the Museum at NAS Pensacola select days throughout the year. Practices last about 55 minutes and admission is free and open to individuals with valid DoD ID card access. Chair service, concessions and shopping experiences are provided by the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation and proceeds support the Museum and Foundation programs.

For more Blue Angels practice information, click here.