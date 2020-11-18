Nascar Champion Chase Elliott to race in upcoming Snow Ball Derby

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nascar Champion Chase Elliott is coming back to Five Flags Speedway to try and win the Snow Ball Derby for the 3rd time. 

Randy Patrick talked to the champ at the Speedway Tuesday where he was testing and tuning for the December 6 race.

