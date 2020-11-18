PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nascar Champion Chase Elliott is coming back to Five Flags Speedway to try and win the Snow Ball Derby for the 3rd time.
Randy Patrick talked to the champ at the Speedway Tuesday where he was testing and tuning for the December 6 race.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State
- Nascar Champion Chase Elliott to race in upcoming Snow Ball Derby
- Florida man who strapped utility pole to roof of car charged with grand theft, officials say
- Alabama health officials move hospital workers, first responders to the top for a COVID-19 vaccine
- Twitter, Facebook CEOs promise to mitigate spread of disinformation