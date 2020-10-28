NAS Whiting Field to set Condition of Readiness 1 due to Hurricane Zeta

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Naval Air Station Whiting Field will be setting Condition of Readiness 1 (COR 1) Wednesday by 2:00 p.m. due to Hurricane Zeta.

COR 1 means that conditions exist for possible destructive force winds (50 mph or greater) within 12 hours.

Only mission essential personnel will be on the base after 2 pm.

The NAS Whiting Field commissary and Navy Exchange will be closed until further notice, and Morale Welfare and Recreation activities are curtailed. The East Gate is closed until further notice.

All aircraft at NAS Whiting Field have been flown out of the area or are safely hangered on base.

Normal operations will be resumed as soon as possible.

