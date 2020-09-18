NAS Pensacola sustains wind, water damage from Hurricane Sally

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally caused wind and water damage to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Wednesday morning.

Per its Facebook, “The slow-moving hurricane brought sustained winds of over 100 mph and caused wind and water damage onboard NAS Pensacola.”

NAS Pensacola’s access onto its base has also been limited. Read the following Facebook message:

