NAS Pensacola shooting hits close to home for residents

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Friday’s shootings at NAS Pensacola hit close to home for a lot of people.

“There are families in northwest Florida who are hurting. There’s been loss of lives. There have been people who have been injured,” said Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May.

May says his office stands ready to help those affected.

“We stand ready for our NAS Command to do whatever trauma consulting or grief consulting that we need to do,” he continued.

Civilians who work on board NAS Pensacola were greeted with flashing lights and roadblocks Friday morning.

“It’s definitely close to home. We’re all on edge,” said D.J. Brewton.

Brewton is a mechanic at NAS Pensacola. He tells News 5 he was turned away from the back gate Friday morning around 7 a.m.

“I worry more about the copycat people you know. Is this it? Are we done with this? Or is it going to happen more in town or more bases or anything like that,” he said.

