NAS Pensacola moves to Condition of Readiness 1

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Zeta, Naval Air Station Pensacola will be in Condition of Readiness (COR) I as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

To limit traffic on the installation and for everyone’s safety, only mission-essential personnel will be required to report for duty after 1 p.m. today until further notice. COR I is set when a tropical storm or hurricane is anticipated in the Gulf Coast Region within 12 hours. No personnel evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Please continue to the NAS Pensacola Facebook (@NASPCOLA) and Twitter (@NASPCOLA) pages for updates.

