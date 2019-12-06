NAS Pensacola Mass Shooting update from the Governor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis and local authorities held a press conference with the latest information regarding the NAS Pensacola mass shooting that occurred Friday.

As we’ve been reporting, 4 people are dead, including the shooter. Seven others are injured at Baptist Hospital.

The shooter was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, the Associated Press reported.

