NAS Pensacola holds ceremony for victims and heroes of 9/11

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- NAS Pensacola held a ceremony Wednesday morning to remember the victims and the heroes of the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony was held inside the naval air station’s museum and it lasted about thirty minutes. Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects.

Ronda Pappas says she remembers exactly where she was on this day 18 years ago.

“I was working at a high school in Mason City, Iowa where I lived,” Pappas said. “I saw it on the news going into work and it was very solemn going into work.”

During the ceremony, speakers told stories about the victims and heroes who lost their lives. Wayne Lotsborg served in the Navy for over a decade and said he had to come to the ceremony.

“To me, It’s a reminder and it lets me never forget,” Lotsborg said. “I was proud to serve, it was an honor to serve and I’m a patriot.”

The Naval Air Station has another similar ceremony on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.