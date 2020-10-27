Naked man rescued from under Shalimar Bridge

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A naked man told deputies he has “no recollection” of how he wound up under the Shalimar Bridge.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday tweeted a thank you note to the Niceville Fire Department Marine Unit for helping to rescue the man.

The post says deputies found the naked 52-year-old man lying between the pilings around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“He said he has no recollection of the night’s events,” the post said.

