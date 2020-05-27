Murder suspects caught in Okla. extradited back to Pensacola

Cody Harrimon and Eugina Martorelli are charged with murder in the death of Cheryl Cain.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman charged in the murder of a 62-year-old woman in Ferry Pass were extradited back to Pensacola from where they were arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cody Harrimon and Eugina Martorelli were booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon more than a month after they were caught at a Budget Inn in Tulsa.

They are charged in the murder of Cheryl Cain. Cain’s body was found in the 5000 block of Yacht Harbor Circle.

