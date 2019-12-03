Murder suspect indicted on 2 counts of premeditated murder, 2 counts of animal cruelty

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Jacob Daniel Price, 30, was indicted on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and two counts of animal cruelty Dec. 3.

On November 13, 2019, Price shot and killed his parents, Robert Warren Price, 56, and Jolene Lavonia Price, 51, while they were sleeping in their bed at about 3 a.m. Price, who lived with his parents, also shot two dogs in the home.

After committing the murders, Price drove to the Crestview Police Department that morning and turned himself in.

The Office of State Attorney is reviewing all of the facts and circumstances to determine whether to seek the death penalty in this case. A decision will be made within the next 30 days.

The investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Clifton Drake is responsible for the prosecution.

