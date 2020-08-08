Murder investigation underway in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A murder investigation began in Milton on August, 7, 2020. Around 7:30 PM Santa Rosa County Sheriff deputies went to 5646 Vendome Ct in reference to a call in reference to a welfare check.

The deputies investigated the welfare check after meeting with Jerry Geisler Odum. After investigating the check a body in the residence was discovered.

Odum was questioned and arrested on one count of premeditated first degree murder and transported to Santa Rosa County Jail. Odum is being held without bail.

The body has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing. WKRG News 5 will update you when more information is available.

