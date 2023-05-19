NORTHWEST Fla. (WKRG) — Drivers headed through northwest Florida in the upcoming week may encounter road closures as multiple roads will be closed for maintenance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
|WHAT
|WHERE
|WHEN
|Alternating lane closures
|Pensacola Bay Bridge
|May 21-May 27
|Truck parking lot closure
|Escambia Co. Welcome Center
|Now until the beginning of summer
|Bicycle lane closures
|East Nine Mile Road (Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive)
|Now through next summer
|Alternating lane closures
|Pensacola Boulevard (Brent Lane to North of I-10)
|May 21-May 25
|Shoulder and lane closures
|Lillian Highway (North of US 98 to East of Fairfield Drive)
|May 22-May 26
|Alternating lane closures
|Navy Boulevard (North of Bayou Grand Bridge to Gulf Breeze Highway)
|May 19-May 26
|Lane shift & closures
|US 29 (Henry Street and Cottage Street)
|Now through May
|Alternating lane closures
|I-10 (Near I-110)
|May 22- May 25
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
|WHAT
|WHERE
|WHEN
|Intermittent nightly lane closures
|US 98 (Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street)
|May 19-May 25
|Alternating lane closures
|Pensacola Bay Bridge
|May 21-May 27
|Intermittent lane closures
|US 90 over Simpson River
|May
|New traffic configuration
|US 98 (Bayshore Road to Portside Drive)
|Week of May 21
|Nightly lane closures
|I-10 (S.R. 281 to East of S.R. 87)
|May 22-May 26
|Alternating lane closures
|S.A. Jones Road Overpass
|May 24