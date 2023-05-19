NORTHWEST Fla. (WKRG) — Drivers headed through northwest Florida in the upcoming week may encounter road closures as multiple roads will be closed for maintenance.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

WHATWHEREWHEN
Alternating lane closuresPensacola Bay BridgeMay 21-May 27
Truck parking lot closureEscambia Co. Welcome CenterNow until the beginning of summer
Bicycle lane closuresEast Nine Mile Road (Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive)Now through next summer
Alternating lane closuresPensacola Boulevard (Brent Lane to North of I-10)May 21-May 25
Shoulder and lane closuresLillian Highway (North of US 98 to East of Fairfield Drive)May 22-May 26
Alternating lane closuresNavy Boulevard (North of Bayou Grand Bridge to Gulf Breeze Highway)May 19-May 26
Lane shift & closuresUS 29 (Henry Street and Cottage Street)Now through May
Alternating lane closuresI-10 (Near I-110)May 22- May 25

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

WHATWHEREWHEN
Intermittent nightly lane closuresUS 98 (Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street)May 19-May 25
Alternating lane closuresPensacola Bay BridgeMay 21-May 27
Intermittent lane closuresUS 90 over Simpson RiverMay
New traffic configurationUS 98 (Bayshore Road to Portside Drive)Week of May 21
Nightly lane closuresI-10 (S.R. 281 to East of S.R. 87)May 22-May 26
Alternating lane closuresS.A. Jones Road OverpassMay 24