Multiple crews working fire at Med Pro Solutions Inc. in Escambia County, Fla.

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple crews are working a fire at Med Pro Solutions Inc. off University Boulevard in Pensacola.

The call for the three-alarm fire came in at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Units from the U.S. Navy, Escambia County, Pensacola and Santa Rosa County are working the scene.

A witness says the building is a finance and payroll building for the medical center.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WKRG News 5 for more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories