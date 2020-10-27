Multiple crews working fire at Med Pro Solutions Inc. in Escambia County, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple crews are working a fire at Med Pro Solutions Inc. off University Boulevard in Pensacola.
The call for the three-alarm fire came in at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Units from the U.S. Navy, Escambia County, Pensacola and Santa Rosa County are working the scene.
A witness says the building is a finance and payroll building for the medical center.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WKRG News 5 for more information.
