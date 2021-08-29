Multiple car fire at Pensacola Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A car in the rental car parking lot of the Pensacola International Airport caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to airport officials. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles before the Pensacola Fire Department could extinguish the blaze.

Three engines and a ladder truck responded to the call and quickly put out the fire, according to a news release.

Officials said no was was hurt and no structures damaged.

There is no indication at this time that the fire was related to Hurricane Ida.