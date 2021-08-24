Multiple agencies working crime investigation in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies to Crestview Tuesday night in connection to a long-term investigation.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the case on Chapperal Street located right off Interstate 10.

Walton County released little information about the investigation except that results from the case led investigators to Okaloosa County. A Facebook post lists the scene as an unusual situation and a warrant is in the works to move the case forward.

At the time of this post, there appears to be no danger to the public. Walton County says they will release more information when it is available.

