Multi-state chase suspect arrested in NW Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Lawrence Wayne Dumas, 30, was arrested Thursday after being wanted since April 22 for a chase that went across state lines.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Dumas had an outstanding felony warrant after he refused to stop during a traffic pursuit on Interstate 10 in Walton County.

According to OCSO, Dumas threw large quantities of narcotics from the vehicle as they raced across county lines. The report says Dumas rammed multiple Florida Highway Patrol vehicles leading police and state troopers into Alabama before the chase was called off.

Dumas is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. When arrested, officers found more narcotics on Dumas meaning more charges are pending.