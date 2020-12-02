MPD: Woman shot at while in car on Shelly Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers say a woman has a gunshot wound to the foot after shot at while seated in her car Tuesday.

The victim says she got into an argument with three individuals on Shelly Drive while she was in her car. The suspects moved in the direction of her vehicle as she began to reverse out a driveway to get away.

However, police say a 17-year-old girl shot at the victim’s car and a bullet grazed her foot.

Police responded to University Hospital at 12:14 p.m. after learning of a victim with a gunshot wound to the foot.

