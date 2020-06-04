MPD: Man arrested for allegedly pointing shotgun at hospital workers after being denied visitation in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pointing a shotgun at Santa Rosa Hospital workers after being denied visitation in Milton on Friday, May 29, 2020.

According to the arrest report, Eric Wayne Reitz attempted to enter the hospital to see his wife, however the hospital staff explained to Reitz that visitation was not permitted. He soon grew infuriated.

The report states while a security officer was in contact with dispatchers, Reitz had a shotgun, pointing it at the security officer and a nurse.

Prior to the arrival of a Milton police officer, Reitz went back to his car with the shotgun in hand. The officer says Reitz was seen standing on the sidewalk in the parking lot near the hospital.

Reitz was then detained immediately. After looking in his truck, the officer found the shotgun as well as a rifle lying on the floor behind the driver’s seat. The rifle was found to be loaded with one bullet in the chamber but no magazine. As for the shotgun, it was not loaded, according to the report.

Reitz was transported to Santa Rosa County Jail and is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without the intent to kill. His bond is set at 20,000.

