Motorcyclists sustain critical injuries after accident in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two motorcyclists sustained critical injuries after an accident in Pensacola on Michigan Avenue Saturday morning.

A driver failed to yield at the intersection, causing both motorcycles to strike the left side of the car.

The motorcyclists were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.

