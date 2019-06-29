Motorcyclist seriously injured in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident in Okaloosa County Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, 48-year-old Alton Teems, was riding on State Road 85 at Live Oak Church Road when a car, driven by 33-year-old Ziola Rodriguez, turned left in front of the motorcyclist and the two ended up crashing.

Teems was airlifted to Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center. Rodriguez suffered minor injuries and sent to the North Okaloosa Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the car is charged with failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

