BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A hit-and-run motorcycle crash off of U.S. Highway 231 near State Rd 20 resulted in a motorcyclist being sent to a local hospital currently in, “critical condition,” according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the report, at around 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, a silver-colored Ford pickup traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 231 in the left lane near State Road 20, struck a black Honda motorcycle attempting to make a left turn in the southeasterly direction resulting in the motorcycle to leave the road.

The motorcyclist traveled into the center median and continued into the northbound lanes of Highway 231 before coming to a rest on the east shoulder. The driver of the pickup did not see the motorcycle in the travel lane resulting in him hitting the motorcycle on the front right side.

The pickup continued to drive following the crash into Calhoun County on Road 20 and has since been located as well as the driver.