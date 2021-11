OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Fort Walton Beach is dead after a crash on a motorcycle Saturday night. Troopers say the crash was reported at about 11:15 Saturday night on County Road 293 near Lakeshore Drive.

The report says the 23-year-old lost control of his bike, hit a guardrail, and was thrown off his vehicle. The report says he died from his injuries at the scene.