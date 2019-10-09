Motorcyclist critically injured in Escambia Co. accident

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been critically injured in an accident while riding his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on W Street and Airport Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. The accident report states witnesses say the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed on W Street as he was approaching the Airport Blvd. intersection. A Ford F150 was making a left turn on W Street when the Ford and Suzuki collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries.