Motorcycle ride in honor of NAS fallen Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been more than a week since the mass shooting that killed three servicemen and the shooter at NAS Pensacola. This morning a Pensacola bar is hosting a motorcycle ride in honor of the three victims.

According to a Facebook Event post, organizers are asking riders to gather at the Shack Bar at 2800 West Nine Mile Road this morning starting at 9. They’ll ride from Pensacola and end at “The Outpost” in Freeport.

They’re asking for donations of $10 and the proceeds will go to the families affected by the recent tragedy.