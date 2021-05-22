Two seriously injured after SUV pulls out in front of motorcycle in Escambia County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The US Navy’s newest warship has a familiar name. Sailors officially took control of the USS Mobile in Mobile Alabama Saturday morning. Commissioning is a ceremony steeped in Naval Traditions.

"Officers and crew of USS Mobile, man our ship and bring her to life," said ship sponsor Rebecca Byrne, wife of former US Congressman Bradley Byrne. Maritime traditions also run through Mobile the ship and Mobile the city.