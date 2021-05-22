Two seriously injured after SUV pulls out in front of motorcycle in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a motorcycle crash in Escambia County Saturday morning.
FHP says a Toyota was traveling southbound on US-29 north of W Burgess Road. A motorcycle traveling southbound next to the turning lane. The driver of the Toyota decided to leave the turning lane and head into the inside lane and hit the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle and the rider were thrown from the bike. Both were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for severe injuries.