Mother says Hellen Caro Elementary principal injured her daughter, ECSO investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A mother tells News 5 the principal at Hellen Caro Elementary School fractured her daughter’s wrist after picking her up.

Mary Burgett says her 8-year-old daughter Joliee is in second grade and has anxiety issues. She says her daughter ran from the school on Monday. Burgett says officials brought her back into the school. Burgett says the girl was walking a little faster than what Principal Sandra Moore wanted and that the principal picked the girl up by her wrists.

Joliee is now in a sling and a temporary cast. Burgett says her daughter has more tests at the hospital this week to determine the extent of the damage.

Sandra Moore (Photo courtesy: ECSD)

News 5 reached out to the Escambia County School District. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said he could not comment on this specific case but said the district investigates all allegations against staff or students.

A spokesperson with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirms the agency is investigating the allegations made against principal Moore.

Burgett says she will not send her daughter back to that school, and they are looking for a new one.