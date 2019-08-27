Mother praises Okaloosa deputy who changed tire

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother is praising the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy stopped to change her tire on the side of the interstate.

Tricia Fletcher and her 12-year-old son were driving home from a soccer game in Foley when her tire blew out.

“I thought the fishtailing was the scariest part,” Fletcher wrote in a post on Facebook, which was shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. “Then I realized my 12 y.o. and I were on the side of the interstate in the pitch black just over a hill.”

Fletcher identified the deputy as Joshua Kinley and called him an “angel.”

Deputy Kinley changed the tire, checked the car for damage and followed the mother and son to their exit.