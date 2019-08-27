Mother praises Okaloosa deputy who changed tire

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Tricia Olesen Fletcher/Facebook

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother is praising the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy stopped to change her tire on the side of the interstate.

Tricia Fletcher and her 12-year-old son were driving home from a soccer game in Foley when her tire blew out.

“I thought the fishtailing was the scariest part,” Fletcher wrote in a post on Facebook, which was shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. “Then I realized my 12 y.o. and I were on the side of the interstate in the pitch black just over a hill.”

Fletcher identified the deputy as Joshua Kinley and called him an “angel.”

Deputy Kinley changed the tire, checked the car for damage and followed the mother and son to their exit.

Thanks for posting the kind words Tricia Fletcher.. We appreciate it.

Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories