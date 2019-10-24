Mother of man stabbed to death thinks it was not self-defense

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As investigators work to find out if a deadly stabbing in Escambia County was self-defense, the victim’s mother says she has a feeling it was planned.

Stacey Gulley received a phone call from her son 26-year-old Demarko Weathers at 6:07 a.m. Sunday.

“He said mama this might be the last time…he said I love you mama..I love you..this might be the last time you hear me say that,” Gulley said.

The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment at 62nd Avenue and Fairfield Drive for a domestic dispute. Gulley says her son was stabbed in the heart with glass. He died at Baptist Hospital. Gulley says Weathers was with his girlfriend at the time.

“I felt like she staged that,” Gulley said. “She staged it..She knew she was going to do it.”

Gulley said she’s never known her son to be a violent person but she says the girlfriend was more violent toward her son in the past few weeks.

“He knew she was going to do something to him because he woke up and she was standing over him with a butcher knife,” she said. “This was within the two weeks he broke up with her..she tried to smother him with a pillow.”

This grieving mother said she just wants the truth and she hopes others might know something and will go talk to investigators.

“If she did it the wrong way out of jealousy and spite or whatever the case may be, yeah, she needs to go to prison but if she did it as a way of survival, I can’t hold any hatred toward her,” Gulley said.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, you’re asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or you can submit anonymous tips at (850) 433-STOP.