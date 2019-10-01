Mother of Crestview hit-and-run victim hopeful her ‘fighter’ can ‘pull through’

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Suzanne Wilkins has watched her 30-year old daughter Ashley Richards persevere her entire life. She hopes this time is no different.

“My daughter is a fighter so she would hope I would have faith in her that she could pull through this,” Wilkins told News 5.

Last Wednesday, Richards was hit by a car at about 1:30 a.m. on Okaloosa Lane in Crestview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Wilkins said Richards was “left for dead,” after the driver who hit her failed to stop. A Good Samaritan found her and called an ambulance.

FHP is still investigating and trying to locate the person who hit Richards.

Richards was transported to Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition. Richards suffered a skull fracture, lumbar fracture, collapsed lung, internal bleeding and many more injuries.

Wilkins said doctors still haven’t determined whether Richards suffered brain damage, but they warned that Richards’ current condition and unresponsiveness might be the new norm.

“I’ve turned it over to God,” Wilkins said, becoming emotional. “I don’t know that we’ll get our complete Ashley back. I’m just thankful she’s alive.”

Still, Wilkins and her family remain hopeful that Richards will pull out of it strongly, as she always does.

“I’m hopeful that we can have better than we have right now because I know my daughter and I have watched her persevere her entire life when she puts her mind to something,” Wilkins said. “She’s a fighter and she can get through this.”

Wilkins hopes whoever hit her daughter will turn themself in.

“The reason I’m reaching out to the public is because we need to find out who did this,” she said. “Anybody that could leave somebody lying on the side of the road, for dead … we need help to find out who this is and time is of the essence.”

Wilkins and Richards’ family have established a GoFundMe for Richards’ medical bills, but warn if you wish to donate, make sure it’s the account the family has set up.

If you have any information about the hit-and run, you’re urged to call FHP at 850-484-5000.