Mother of baby run over by car on West Cervantes gives emotional testimony

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman whose girlfriend and seven-month-old daughter were run over and killed in front of her last summer testified in court Tuesday.

Quineka Baldwin re-lived what she said was the worst day of her life. She told the jury about watching her family being run over by the car and said there was no time to react because the car was going too fast.

“Did you ever have a chance to see Nephateria again?” the prosecutor asked. “Yeah at the hospital,” Baldwin responded.

“And what was her condition?” he asked. “She was dead,” Baldwin said while crying. “And did you ever have a chance to see your baby again?” he asked. “No I didn’t,” said an emotional Baldwin.

Dash cam video was played in court that shows the seconds after the deadly crash. Baldwin and her girlfriend Nepheteria Williams were pushing Baldwin’s baby Neariaah in a stroller when a car ran them over at West Cervantes and M Street on June 6, 2018.

“Ms. Baldwin, did the white car stop after the crash?” the prosecutor asked. “It actually crashed into a gate, gained control, and kept going,” said Baldwin who had minor injuries in the crash.

Markquise Wallace is on trial as he’s charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Prosecutors say Wallace was running from a deputy even though the deputy testified he had not tried to pull Wallace over. The deputy said he passed the white Dodge Challenger just before the crash happened and he turned around to respond to a different call he had just received. That’s when the deputy says the car accelerated to over 90 miles per hour down Cervantes when the car hit the woman and baby.

The State Attorney’s office says Wallace hit the two victims then hid his rental car, cut off his GPS ankle monitor then fled to Philadelphia where he was arrested six weeks later.

Wallace rented the Dodge Challenger involved but the defense says there is no evidence that Wallace was the one driving the car at the time of the crash.

Witness testimony will continue Wednesday morning. A verdict is expected by the end of the week.