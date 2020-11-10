Mother arrested after five children found living in ‘horrendous conditions’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect after deputies found her home filled with roaches, gnats, fleas, feces, and mounds of trash and dirty clothes.

Barbara Ann Fariel, 40, is charged with five counts of child neglect.

Deputies were called in by the Department of Children and Families. They walked in overwhelmed by a “disgusting smell of mold, feces, urine and old garbage, which immediately turned my stomach before walking in,” according to the arrest report.

The responding deputy saw an infestation of roaches running around every room along with fleas and gnats. He also saw mounds of unclean clothing and stacks of moldy food covered in fleas and maggots. In the children’s bedroom, he found a king-size mattress on the floor with stains and roaches crawling on it.

The children were seen watching television in a washroom connected to the master bedroom. Large mounds of dog feces and urine were found throughout the home. In the bathroom, the deputy found large mounds of dog feces and a child’s footprint in the feces which led down the hallway.

Fariel was arrested Thursday and released Saturday from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

