A home is shown for sale, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. U.S. home prices jumped by the most in more than seven years in March, as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. The March S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, May 25, rose 13.3% from a year earlier, the biggest gain since December 2013. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Pensacola, Florida, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Pensacola below:

#10. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 11, Perdido Key ($2,945,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $653 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 12, Pensacola ($2,970,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $659 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 14, Pensacola ($2,995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $664 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 7615 Beulah School Rd, Pensacola ($3,000,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,400 square feet; $2,142 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 16, Perdido Key ($3,045,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $675 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 17, Perdido Key ($3,070,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $681 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 18, Perdido Key ($3,120,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $692 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit 19, Perdido Key ($3,170,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $703 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 14799 Perdido Key Dr Unit Ph, Pensacola ($3,270,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,505 square feet; $725 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 16788 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key ($3,990,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 8,100 square feet; $492 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)