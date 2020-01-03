More than 80 arrested in Northwest Florida during DUI enforcement campaign

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers have been busy over the past few weeks taking impaired drivers off of the road in a campaign known as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Police presence on roads increased from December 11 until January 1.

During that time period in Escambia County, there were 52 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Most of those arrests were made by Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.

Over the same time period, in Santa Rosa County, there were 32 people booked into jail for DUI. Most of those arrests were made by the sheriff’s office and FHP.

On New Year’s Eve and Day alone, Santa Rosa County had seven arrests and Escambia had just three. Pensacola Police say they had no DUI crashes or arrests in the city during the New Year celebrations.

Law enforcement officers said the goal was to make sure everyone made it safely to be with their families for the holidays.

