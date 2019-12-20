More than 60 kids ‘shop with a cop’ for Christmas presents

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 60 children were able to shop for Christmas presents with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning in its Shop with a Cop event.

The kids were each given $200 to shop with, while paired with an employee of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Chip Simmons told News 5 the event is something the sheriff’s office looks forward to each year.

“Anytime we can engage in our community, anytime we can engage with the citizens and certainly the children, which are the future of our community, anytime we can do that is therapy,” Simmons said. “We really want people to understand we are a part of the community.”

The children were escorted across W Hood Drive from the ECSO Ensley office to Walmart, where they grabbed shopping carts and began to look around. Some children wanted toys, while others wanted electronics. Some just wanted clothes.

“I’m going shopping with a cop and I’m going to go look at some clothes and stuff,” said Gabrielle Lawshe.

Kobe Hill talked to News 5 in the electronics section. He was getting ready to buy a tablet.

“I’m going to download some games and play it,” he said.

Simmons said the past few weeks in Escambia County has been rough. He said seeing the children smile while they’re picking out Christmas presents makes things a little easier.

“Christmas time is coming around,” he said. “It’s time to turn the page a little bit and enjoy the look on these children’s faces.”

