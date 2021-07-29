More jobs than jobseekers in Florida, says new report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The number of jobs available in Florida now outweigh the number of people who are seeking them out.

It’s something the Florida Chamber of Commerce recently conducted research on through their new Pensacola Metro Skills Report, which identifies and evaluated workforce skills gaps in the Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent MSA. The report concluded 40,223 new jobs are needed by 2030 to keep up Florida’s growing economy.

Dr. Jerry Parrish, Chief Economist for the Florida Chamber Foundation, tells WKRG, “This report really gave us the opportunity to really break down the needs of the market by skill level.”

According to the report, Escambia and Santa Rosa County employers are looking for job seekers with skills in either education, healthcare, business, or IT.

Hoping people unemployed will look at new skills they haven’t thought about before.

Dr. Parrish says, “We have just so many people out there that are working or were working before COVID that have skills. This really talks about what are those one or two or three skills to go from an industry that maybe is tough to find a job to ones that’s growing and providing high wages.”

In Florida, there’s over 528,000 open jobs but only 523,000 Floridians are actively seeking them and Dr. Parrish tells WKRG all across Florida healthcare skills are most looked at right now. However in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County areas they are more in need for skills in education and business.

Adding many residents are overlooking their skills where jobs are available that could make them more money.

Dr. Parrish says, “You know if you got more demand than supply then wages go up.”

Encouraging that this is the time to get out there and broaden your skills, make more money, and use the research they have gathered to take advantage of the opportunities available right now.

“For those people that need a road map and maybe have some skills or maybe need one or two more skills this gives both those people in our education a road map of where we are going and what’s going to be in high demand,” Dr. Parrish adds.

For more information, click here.