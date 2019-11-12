More details released in the murder of an Oklahoma police chief

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG)– Authorities have released an arrest report for Michael Patrick Nealey, the man arrested for killing his boss, Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller. Nealey was an officer at the Mannford Police Department.

The arrest report says authorities were called out to the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach in reference to an unknown problem. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, first responders were giving aid to Nealey, who was later transported to the hospital.

The arrest report says they noticed Miller was lying on the floor of the hotel room with no pulse. Nealey was lying on the ground a short distance from Miller when deputies first arrived. The arrest report says he was mumbling and authorities could not determine what he was saying.

Deputies interviewed a maintenance man who responded to room 527 due to a noise complaint. The maintenance man told deputies he knocked several times and just heard a grunting noise. He then opened the door to find Nealey on top of Miller. The man told Nealey to get up, and eventually pulled him off of Miller.

Deputies also interviewed a man staying in room 529. He told them he heard a commotion coming from the room and heard someone say “stop it Mike .”

Another witness who was staying in room 525, said he heard loud noises coming from room 527, and requested a room change. Authorities Miller’s face was beaten, he had a completely swollen right eye but there were no other apparent injuries to his body.

The report says Nealey was unable to provide information on what happened inside the hotel room. Nealey’s injuries were to his nose and lip, which were caused by Nealey being pulled off Miller.