Moon Crush music event coming to Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A “safely connected music vacation” is coming to Miramar Beach at the end of April.

Moon Crush, presented by Topeka, is happening from April 26 to May 1. According to the music event’s website, “Moon Crush is designed to be a socially distanced experience for you and your favorite people to connect in a responsible way. With more than 300 homes and resort condos located on or within a few blocks of the beach to choose from, guests can travel with a trusted group. With music scheduled during the afternoons and early evenings, there will be plenty of time to enjoy the beach, prepare meals with friends, or just sit around a bonfire as the sun sets on the new memories you will make together!”

Among the artists set to perform are Grace Potter, The Revivalists, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Lake Street Dive. For the full lineup of musical performances, click here. For pricing and accommodations, click here.