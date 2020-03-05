Monster Jam returns to the Pensacola Bay Center in March

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

WHAT: Monster Jam®, the unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, most family-friendly motor sport in the world today will tear through Pensacola at the Pensacola Bayt Center on March 28 & 29.

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Pensacola-area fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor contending in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks in six events sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The 2020 Monster Jam season will see athletes on each tour battle it out every weekend from January to May to be crowned the tour champion and receive an automatic bid to Monster Jam World Finals XXI that will be held in Orlando for the second-time-ever.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-venue fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans are invited to the pre-event Pit Party before Saturday and Sunday morning events where they can get up-close-and personal with the Monster Jam trucks and drivers, take photos and get autographs.

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center

201 East Gregory Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

WHEN: Saturday, March 28 & Sunday, March 29

Saturday, March 28

Show times: 1 pm and 7 pm

Pit party at 10:30 am

Doors open at Noon (for 1 pm show) and 6 pm (for 7 pm show)

Sunday, March 29 – show starts at 1 pm

Pit party at 10:30 am

Doors open at Noon

Featured trucks: Grave Digger, Jester, Kraken, Megalodon, Monster Mutt, Soldier Fortune, Wolf’s Head, Xtermigator

TICKETS: Tickets start at $15

Pit Party tickets are $15/each and require an additional ticket.

Visit monsterjam.com for tickets.

Monster Jam fans can stop by participating local Ford dealerships to pick up their FREE MONSTER JAM PIT PARTY PASS! While supplies last, no purchase necessary at dealerships.

Also, Monster Jam fans can stop by their local Chick-fil-A location to pick up their $5 off coupon for the event! (while supplies last)

ONLINE MEDIA GUIDE: Media can download truck/driver photos and other press materials directly at www.feldmediaguides.com/monsterjam

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log onto MonsterJam.com or follow us via our social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ADDITIONAL MONSTER JAM EVENTS:

Megalodon Truck Display

Thursday, March 26

4 pm – 8 pm

Chick-fil-A at 310 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Jester Truck Display

Thursday, March 26

4 pm – 8 pm

Chick-fil-A at 5023 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571

###

