Monoclonal antibody treatment site now open in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new monoclonal antibody treatment center in Escambia County, Florida is now open.

It opened Sunday at the Bayview Community Center off East Lloyd Street in Pensacola. So far, more than 350 people have gotten the treatment that aims to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and symptoms.

But it turns out, not everyone is eligible.

William Weis had an appointment to receive a monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday afternoon. When he got there, a health care worker told him he wasn’t eligible.

“She doesn’t want to treat anybody unless you’re absolutely positive with COVID,” Weis said.

An administrator at the site said that is just part of the health screening process to determine a patient’s eligibility. You must be 12 or older and at least 88 pounds to get the antibody treatment. A positive COVID-19 test or long-term exposure to COVID is also required to get the treatment.

If you’ve had the COVID vaccine in the last two weeks, you’re ineligible for antibody treatment.

Elaine Matson tested positive for COVID on Sunday and was happy to see the treatment available in Pensacola.

“Apparently this place just opened up and praise God it’s here and we can come in,” Matson said. “The monoclonal antibodies are supposed to lessen the symptoms and possibly help cure them up.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new center Friday, saying the antibody treatment is an effective way to reduce symptoms and hospitalizations.

“What this treatment is doing is creating an antibody response. It’s an antibody cocktail. It goes in and the antibodies really fight back against the virus.”

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday. Walk-ins are accepted.