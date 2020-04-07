OCSO UPDATE: Mom Charged in Shooting Death of Infant Son

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is an update on a five-month-old found dead in a car last month.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office today arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman in connection with the shooting death of her five month old son. 30-year old Maria Rodriguez-Barnes is charged with first degree premeditated murder. Deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. March 25th by a crew of workers who saw Barnes outside her Nissan pickup truck shortly after she shot herself in the torso. They then discovered five month old Jaxxon Rodriguez-Barnes seated in the left rear floorboard of the truck, slumped over a pillow. He had been shot once in the chest. A search warrant turned up a 9 mm handgun, shell casings, and handwritten notes inside the vehicle. Rodriguez-Barnes had also texted and emailed family members about her pending plans in connection to the infant and herself.Okaloosa County Sheriff
