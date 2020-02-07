Mobile theater group serenades passengers at Pensacola International Airport

Pensacola, FL (WKRG-TV) —
A Mobile theater group serenaded passengers at Pensacola International Airport Friday morning. They were waiting to board their flight to Los Angeles, CA. This group is the High School Competition Team from Sunnyside Theater in Mobile. Passengers enjoyed the energetic performance.
The Sunnyside group is headed to the Musical Theater Competitions of America (MTCA) at Fullerton College outside of Los Angeles. They travel around the country competing in national competitions.
For more information on Sunnyside Theater, click here.
