Mobile theater group serenades passengers at Pensacola International Airport

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, FL (WKRG-TV) —

A Mobile theater group serenaded passengers at Pensacola International Airport Friday morning. They were waiting to board their flight to Los Angeles, CA. This group is the High School Competition Team from Sunnyside Theater in Mobile. Passengers enjoyed the energetic performance.

The Sunnyside group is headed to the Musical Theater Competitions of America (MTCA) at Fullerton College outside of Los Angeles. They travel around the country competing in national competitions.

For more information on Sunnyside Theater, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories