Mobile man killed in log truck accident in Escambia County, Fla.

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was killed in Escambia County, Fla., when the log truck he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree on Thursday, April 22.

The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. on State Road 97, just south of Meadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The log truck traveled off the roadway and collided with several mailboxes and a tree. The 52-year-old man was transported to Atmore Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

