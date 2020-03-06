Mobile man arrested in undercover sting, accused of soliciting child for sex

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Mobile during an undercover operation targeting people who sexually solicit children.

According to OSCO, an investigator posed as a 14-year-old girl to lure in 28-year-old Dominique Gray. They exchanged multiple texts and emails, with Gray soliciting the person he thought was a teen for sex on three different occasions, investigators said.

OSCO says Gray sent photos of his face, as well as graphic images. The investigation led to a search warrant on Gray’s email address and a review of his cell phone messages.

Gray was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail. He’s charged with using a computer to solicit a child, obscene communication to a minor via computer, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

LATEST STORIES: