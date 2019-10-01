Mobile home fire off Fowler Avenue in Pensacola kills dog, displaces 5 people

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 6-month-old pitbull named Purty was killed in a mobile home fire off Fowler Avenue in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon.

Escambia County Fire Department Battalion Chief Daniel Brask told News 5 several fire engines responded to the fire at about 12:48 p.m. The home was nearly fully engulfed in flames.

Purty died during the fire, and two adults and three children were displaced because of the fire, Brask said.

The mobile home, located at 9741 Fowler Ave., seemed to be nearly a complete loss.

The home’s owner, 64-year-old Violet Sapp, said earlier that day, her daughter had smelled what she thought was burning wires.

Sapp believes the burning wires are what caused the fire but fire officials will have to investigate further to determine the definitive cause.

Firefighters and fire officials were on scene until about 2:45 p.m.