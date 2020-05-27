Missouri man accused of spitting blood on Pensacola doctor

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Springfield, Mo., man in Pensacola over Memorial Day weekend was arrested after deputies say he spit blood on a medical professional.

Daniel Allen Raider, 38, was charged with battery on a medical professional. 

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Raider was being treated at West Florida Hospital May 25 for injuries to his face, deputies said. 

The report says Raider spit his own blood into a doctor’s face while the doctor prepared Raider for stitches. 

Deputies say the doctor then left the room and called law enforcement. Raider was booked into the Escambia County jail on a $1,000 bond. 

Raider was released Wednesday. It’s unclear from the report how he sustained his injuries. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories