Mississippi man identified as snorkeler who drowned in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who drowned snorkeling near Destin’s west jetties Saturday. The snorkeler has been identified at 29-year-old Michael Cole of Byrum, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses saw Cole struggling in the water around 3 p.m. but were unable to help him before he went under. CPR was performed and was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

